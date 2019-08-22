Player: David Johnson

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Shawn Childs rank: RB6

Johnson’s floor seems to be 1,800 combined yards with a dozen TDs and 75-plus catches. Excellent mid-value RB1 even with a weak offensive line.

Fantasy owners had a tough time surviving Johnson in 2018. He finished with plenty of touches (308), but Johnson only gained 3.6 yards per rush with regression in his opportunity in the passing game (50/446/3 on 76 targets compared to 120 targets in 2016). In the end, Johnson ranked ninth in RB scoring in PPR leagues while gaining 1,386 combined yards with 10 TDs and 50 catches. He only rushed for over 100 yards in one game (25/137) with four other contests with 100 or more combined yards. Last year's coaching staff struggled to come up with a game plan to get him the ball consistently in the passing game.

This season Johnson will receive an excellent rebound in his chances in the passing game. He is a prime comeback candidate heading into the 2019 NFL season.

