Chargers safety Derwin James underwent successful surgery on Thursday to repair a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The surgery was performed in Green Bay by Dr. Robert Anderson, who also treated James' teammate Joey Bosa last year when he suffered a bruised left foot that caused him to miss the first nine games of the regular season.

James will be placed on injured reserve beginning Week 1 when Los Angeles hosts the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 8, per Rapoport. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

James is reportedly expected to miss three to four months following the surgery, although no official timeline has been announced by the team. He was diagnosed with the stress fracture last Friday after he was seen in a walking boot at practice but suffered the injury on Thursday.

The second-year safety could still return in time for a playoff push or the postseason. The Florida State product had a standout rookie season for the Chargers in 2018, earning All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl bid. He tallied 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions.