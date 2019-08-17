Chargers safety Derwin James will reportedly undergo surgery on the stress fracture in his foot next week and miss three to four months, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team announced that James had been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot on Friday after he was seen in a walking boot at practice. James suffered the injury on Thursday.

Dr. Robert Anderson will reportedly perform the surgery, per Schefter. Anderson also treated James' teammate Joey Bosa last year when he suffered a bruised left foot that caused him to miss the first nine games of the regular season.

James could still return in time for a playoff push or the postseason. He had a standout rookie season for Los Angeles in 2018, earning All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl bid. He tallied 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions.

The Florida State product played in all 16 games last season, leading the Chargers in tackles with 105.

James's injury is the latest blow to the Chargers after wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered an ankle injury in practice this week that could potentially keep him out of Los Angeles' remaining preseason games. Additionally, running back Melvin Gordon remains in a holdout with the team over a contract dispute. With james sidelined, floow Pro Bowler Adrian Phillips slotted in at strong safety with the starters during Friday's practice.