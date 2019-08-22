Player: Travis Kelce

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Shawn Childs rank: TE1

Kelce keeps getting better, which was helped by the upgrade at the quarterback position last year. Kelce has over 1,000 yards and over 80 catches in each of his previous three seasons, highlighted by his electric year (103/1336/10 on 150 targets) in 2018. Kelce finished with five games over 100 yards receiving (7/109/2, 8/114, 5/100, 10/127/1, and 12/168/2) and eight games with seven catches or more. Last year Kelce was the 15th highest-scoring skill player and created a 100-plus fantasy point edge in PPR leagues over the fifth-highest scoring TE, and more than a 150-point edge over the TEs ranked nine through 12. A special player who will have another great opportunity in 2019. More of the same in 2019, while expecting his most significant growth this season coming in TDs.

