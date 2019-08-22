DeAndre Hopkins projects as Shawn Childs' WR1 this season.
Player: DeAndre Hopkins
Team: Houston Texans
Shawn Childs rank: WR1
With a healthy Deshaun Watson behind center for the whole season, Hopkins set a career-best in his catch rate (70.6%). Over the previous three years, Hopkins caught only 55.1% of his 517 targets. He finished as the top WR in PPR leagues in 2018 (115/1,572/11 on 163 targets), which gives him three elite seasons (111/1521/11 and 96/1378/13). In his career, he’s missed only one game, which came in Week 17 in 2017.
Last year, Hopkins had 11 games with double-digit targets, 11 games with six catches or more and seven games with over 100 yards receiving. He is a complete beast with even more upside than last season if Houston attempts more passes and Watson continues to improve. Next step: 120-plus catches for 1,600-plus yards and 15 TDs.
Check out more of our 2019 player profiles.
Looking for a more accurate measure of where experts are drafting a certain player? Advanced ADP is based on the 10 most recent high-stakes fantasy football drafts. Things change fast. Find out the exact window of opportunity for the key players you are looking to target the most. Check out Advanced ADP at FullTime Fantasy.