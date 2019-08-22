Player: DeAndre Hopkins

Team: Houston Texans

Shawn Childs rank: WR1

With a healthy Deshaun Watson behind center for the whole season, Hopkins set a career-best in his catch rate (70.6%). Over the previous three years, Hopkins caught only 55.1% of his 517 targets. He finished as the top WR in PPR leagues in 2018 (115/1,572/11 on 163 targets), which gives him three elite seasons (111/1521/11 and 96/1378/13). In his career, he’s missed only one game, which came in Week 17 in 2017.

Last year, Hopkins had 11 games with double-digit targets, 11 games with six catches or more and seven games with over 100 yards receiving. He is a complete beast with even more upside than last season if Houston attempts more passes and Watson continues to improve. Next step: 120-plus catches for 1,600-plus yards and 15 TDs.