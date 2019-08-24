The Ezekiel Elliott holdout watch continues as the All-Pro running back will miss his third preseason game Saturday night when the Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans.

Elliott, who is in the final season of his 4-year, $24.9 million rookie contract that included a $16.8 million signing bonus, has been holding out to get a deal closer to the market value signed by Todd Gurley. That Rams running back got a $57.5 million, four-year extension from the Los Angeles in the offseason.

Elliott may not be the only cog missing from the Cowboys offense for this game. Top wide receiver Amari Cooper has not practiced for two weeks with what was initially called a bruised heel, but the three-time Pro Bowler admitted Tuesday it is a form of plantar fasciitis. It likely is enough to hold out Cooper -- who is in a contract year—for the rest of the preseason to make sure he is ready for the season opener vs. Giants on Sept. 8.

There is no such drama further south in Texas, where the Texans are coming off a 30-23 victory over the Detroit Lions. The big news came Tuesday when running back Duke Johnson practiced with the team for the first time since being acquired from the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 9. Johnson had been slowed throughout training camp with a hamstring injury.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien did not commit to playing Johnson in this game, but his pass-catching skills out of the backfield are something quarterback DeShaun Watson did not have in his two seasons under center in Houston. DeAndre Hopkins had a touchdown reception to cap the team’s initial series against the Lions last weekend.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV.