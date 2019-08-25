Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to see his first preseason action Sunday night when the Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans.

Roethlisberger played last season without running back Le’Veon Bell, who opted to hold out all of 2018 rather than sign a contract tender after being hit with the franchise tag for a second straight year, and the effects on the offense were noticeable. The Steelers missed the playoffs for the first time in five seasons despite Roethlisberger leading the NFL with 5,129 passing yards. Bell is long gone, having left for the Jets in free agency. With wide receiver Antonio Brown also gone after being dealt to the Raiders, Roethlisberger will have to rely on new weapons on offense.

Brown was expendable to a degree thanks to the breakout season by JuJu Smith-Schuster, who steps into the No. 1 spot after totaling 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven TDs. James Washington and offseason acquisition Donte Moncrief vying for the No. 2 receiver slot, with Vance McDonald also coming off a career season at tight end. James Conner is again the starting running back, but it would be surprising if he got as many carries like he did last week in Pittsburgh’s 17–7 preseason win over Kansas City. Jaylen Samuels, who scored on a 14-yard run against the Chiefs and rookie Benny Snell could see significant playing time this Sunday.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will likely get the bulk of the snaps in the first half after playing the first quarter in last weekend’s 22–17 loss to the Patriots. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Tennessee's former tight ends coach, appears to have found the plays Mariota can execute best. The fifth-year signal-caller looked sharp in completing 6 of 9 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in his quarter of work. The performance also likely ended any thoughts of a potential quarterback battle brewing between him and offseason acquisition Ryan Tannehill, who also played well and finished 7-for-11 with 84 yards and a touchdown.

Starting running back and 1,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry returned to practice Monday for the first time since the first day of training camp when he suffered a lower leg injury, but coach Mike Vrabel did not offer any timeline regarding his availability for this game.

