Bill Belichick Doesn't Follow Other Teams Enough to Know When Pro Bowl QBs Retire

Bill Belichick is too focused on the Patriots to be concerned about the Colts or Andrew Luck retiring.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 26, 2019

Bill Belichick is already in mid-season form.

The Patriot coach was asked Monday about the shocking news that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was retiring from the NFL. The news broke Saturday and has been a major talking point in almost every sports conversation since it happened.

And considering Indianapolis was looked at as a Super Bowl contender prior to Luck's decision to hang it up, and Belichick has already faced him twice in the playoffs, including an AFC Championship, it seemed like the type of thing that would come across his radar.

But Bill Belichick doesn't follow other teams.

This is how you handle business when Tom Brady is your quarterback and you're coming off your sixth championship in less than 20 seasons. What reason does Belichick have to pay attention to the competition? So he can see what other teams are doing in to try and beat him?

Naw, he's too busy perfecting what's going on in New England to be concerned about others. Even when others are No. 1 picks and four-time Pro Bowlers who could very well change the outlook of the AFC and who represents the conference in Super Bowl LIV.

If it's not in his building, Belichick doesn't have time to be bothered.

