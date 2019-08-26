The Kansas City Chiefs are signing quarterback Matt Moore with Chad Henne sidelined for the immediate future with a fractured ankle, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Moore, 35, was the Dolphins' starting quarterback in 2011. He threw for 2,497 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions that season. He spent the next six years as Miami's backup and threw eight touchdowns in 2016 and four in 2017.

Moore played for the Panthers from 2007 to 2010.

Henne fractured his right ankle during the Chiefs' preseason game against San Francisco on Saturday night and will undergo surgery in Green Bay on Tuesday.

The Chiefs open the season against the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8.