Report: Chiefs to Sign Matt Moore After Chad Henne Suffers Fractured Ankle

Moore spent seven seasons as a backup in Miami.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 26, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing quarterback Matt Moore with Chad Henne sidelined for the immediate future with a fractured ankle, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Moore, 35, was the Dolphins' starting quarterback in 2011. He threw for 2,497 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions that season. He spent the next six years as Miami's backup and threw eight touchdowns in 2016 and four in 2017.

Moore played for the Panthers from 2007 to 2010.

Henne fractured his right ankle during the Chiefs' preseason game against San Francisco on Saturday night and will undergo surgery in Green Bay on Tuesday.

The Chiefs open the season against the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message