Patriots center David Andrews has been hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs, reports The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

According to Howe, Andrews' season is in jeopardy as a result, and it's likely he'll miss a significant amount of time.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed Andrews has had one blot clot, calling it a very scary situation.

Andrews has started 57 games in his four-year career after signing with New England in 2015. He's been a Patriots captain since 2017.

The team will likely turn to Ted Karras at center with Andrews out.

The Patriots open their season at home on Sept. 8 against the Steelers.