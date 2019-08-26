Patriots center David Andrews has reportedly been hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs.
Patriots center David Andrews has been hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs, reports The Athletic's Jeff Howe.
According to Howe, Andrews' season is in jeopardy as a result, and it's likely he'll miss a significant amount of time.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed Andrews has had one blot clot, calling it a very scary situation.
Andrews has started 57 games in his four-year career after signing with New England in 2015. He's been a Patriots captain since 2017.
The team will likely turn to Ted Karras at center with Andrews out.
The Patriots open their season at home on Sept. 8 against the Steelers.