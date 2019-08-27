Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has met with Dolphins coach Brian Flores and other members of the organization, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the meeting took place late last week. However, until the 26-year-old Clowney signs his franchise tag, he cannot be traded.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Clowney fired agent Bus Cook amid the frustration of his status as an unsigned free agent and filed the termination letter more than five days ago, which makes him eligible to sign with a new agent now.

Clowney missed the July 15 deadline to sign a long-term deal, so he can not sign a long term deal with the Texans or any other team this season.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Texans did engage teams on Clowney in the spring and there was a belief he could be traded for a second-round pick. ESPN's Sarah Bishop added that it seems unlikely Houston could get that now deal because teams cannot negotiate a long-term contract with him.

Clowney, 26, was drafted by the Texans with the first overall pick in 2014. He missed 15 games with knee injuries his first two seasons but missed just one game over the last two years. He finished last season with 47 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Texans open their season against the Saints on Sept. 9.