Broncos tight end Jake Butt will undergo a minor procedure on his left knee, reports NFL Network's James Palmer.

Butt has undergone three ACL surgeries and had his most recent procedure in his left knee. He missed the last 13 games of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL, which required surgery. He had eight receptions for 85 yards before exiting for the year.

Butt tore his ACL in the Orange Bowl during the last game of his college career with Michigan. He was selected by Denver in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft, and he placed on the injured reserve list during his first NFL season due to his tear.