The Panthers placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve with a left leg injury.

Gano will not be on Carolina's 53-man roster and will miss the entire 2019 season.

In 2018, he was out for the final four games of the season due to an injury to his plant leg. Gano started kicking during the early stages of training camp this summer but was shut down after experiencing leg soreness.

"Both Graham and the team were optimistic throughout this process that his leg would improve enough to allow him to kick," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Graham still had pain in his plant leg each time he tried to resume kicking. These are tough decisions, and we discussed all options, but ultimately we decided to place Graham on injured reserve today."

Gano has played with the Panthers since 2012 and hit 14-of-16 attempts last season. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2017 after hitting a career-best 29-of-30.

Undrafted rookie Jordan Slye has stepped up in Gano's absence this preseason, going 7-for-8 in four games.