The Cowboys officially kick off their 2019 season on Sunday, but could be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliot remains locked in a contract dispute with Dallas and it is unclear whether or not an agreement will be reached ahead of their Week 1 clash with the Giants.

Elliot has been absent since training camp began in July. Dallas reportedly offered the two-time Pro Bowler a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league, but Elliott's camp was still not satisfied with the terms.

While Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones remains confident a deal with Elliott will be done before the season opener, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the dispute could last well into the regular season. The tide seemed to be turning toward Elliot being back for Week 1 after talks reportedly progressed over the long weekend.

Elliot is slated to make $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020 if he doesn't receive a new deal.

Check out the latest news and rumors on Elliott's contract talks with the Cowboys:

• Elliot and his team traveled back to Dallas, where the Cowboys put a seven-year "mega-deal" on the table. Elliot could sign before the season starts on Sunday and be back on the field for Week 1. (Shannon Sharpe, FOX Sports)

• Elliot was flying back to the Dallas area on Tuesday in case his extension gets done. A deal is not yet complete–there are still obstacles the two parties have to overcome–but the Cowboys are closer to having their star running back signed. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• A source close to Elliott maintains that things are "still on schedule" for a deal to come together in the next 24-36 hours. (Mike Leslie, WFAA)

• Talks between Elliott and the Cowboys continued late into Sunday, but the deal is still "not close." (Jane Slater, NFL Network)