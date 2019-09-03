Report: Rams to Sign QB Jared Goff to Four-Year Extension

The Rams drafted Jared Goff with the first overall pick in 2016.

By Jenna West
September 03, 2019

The Rams will sign quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The deal will tie Goff to Los Angeles through 2024, per Schefter. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal "should pay [Goff] more than $32 million per year and allow him to cash in early, similar to [Eagles quarterback] Carson Wentz."

Wentz inked a four-year, $128 million extension this summer with Philadelphia, with the deal including $107 million guaranteed and an average of $32 million.

The Rams selected Goff with the first overall pick in the 2016 draft. The two-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $27.9 million deal with Los Angeles in June 2016 and was set to become a free agent in 2021 prior to his reportedly new extension.

Last season, Goff tallied career highs in passing yards (4,688) and touchdowns (32) while leading the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance, where they fell 13-3 to the Patriots. 

