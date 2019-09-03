Jadeveon Clowney: Former Texans Teammate Duane Brown Helped Sell Him on Seahawks

Jadeveon Clowney says a former Houston Texans teammate, Duane Brown, helped him get to the Seattle Seahawks.

By Scooby Axson
September 03, 2019

New Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney says a former teammate from his time with Houston Texans helped sell him on the idea of playing in the Pacific Northwest.

Clowney will not have the franchise placed on him in 2020 as part of the trade, while the Texans are paying him a $7 million signing bonus, with Seattle forking over the remaining $8 million owed him this season.

Clowney says it was left tackle Duane Brown that planted the seed of suiting up with Seattle in his head.

"He was like, 'You need to come play with us," Clowney said. "You'll love it here. Great weather. It's not hot like Houston. Great fan support. Other great teammates on this team. Come be a part of something great,'" Clowney recalled. "I was like, 'Man, you know what? I'm going to look into that, try to get up there with you guy."

The 26-year-old Clowney refused to sign his franchise tender with Houston and rebuffed trade offers from the Miami Dolphins.

"I just really tried to take control of what I could control, as far as where could I play at and how could I be traded, as far as that," Clowney said. "I was just taking that into consideration. It was like, 'If I don't sign the tag, maybe I could decide where I end up going,' and I got somewhere I wanted to be. That's what happened."

Clowney, who had nine sacks and one forced fumble last season, is set to play in Seattle's regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message