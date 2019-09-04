Jerry Jones Discusses Ezekiel Elliott Contract Extension: 'I'm $100 Million Lighter'

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys agreed to a 5-year, $90 million contract extension on Wednesday morning. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 04, 2019

The Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott have agreed to a contract extension on Wednesday, but the deal certainly cost owner Jerry Jones a pretty penny. 

Dallas' owner appeared on CNBC to discuss the five-year, $90 million extension on Tuesday and noted that he is "$100 million lighter" after the contract. 

"Well, I just turned my pockets out upstairs, it means I'm $100 million lighter after this morning," Jones said. "But seriously, Zeke has been arguably our best player. ... We're glad to get him booked in, we're glad to have him on the team."

Elliott now has eight years left on his contract with Dallas. The total amount remaining on the contract following Wednesday's extension is $103 million with $50 million guaranteed. 

The Ohio State product flew to Dallas on Tuesday after previously holding out of Cowboys' training camp to train in Cabo San Lucas.

Elliott has led the NFL in rushing twice in three seasons since entering the league in 2016. He has 40 career touchdowns in 40 career games. 

