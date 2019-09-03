Ezekiel Elliott has agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, reports ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

The total compensation is $103 million over the next eight years, including $90 million over the final six years with $50 million guaranteed.

Elliott was reportedly traveling back to Dallas on Tuesday in the event the deal was finalized. He had been training in Cabo San Lucas amid his contract holdout with the Cowboys, which began at the start of training camp.

The fourth-year back is expected to join the Cowboys on Wednesday for practice in preparation for the season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Before the new deal, Elliott was under contract through 2020 and was set to make $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020. The Cowboys were informed by Elliott's representatives in early August that their All-Pro running back would not play in 2019 without a new contract.

Dallas reportedly offered the two-time Pro Bowler a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league but Elliott's camp was still not satisfied with the terms.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday he's "operating as though right now [Elliott is] going to miss regular-season games." But by Saturday, there were reports that Elliott and Dallas were working toward completing his extension over the weekend..

Elliott leads the NFL with 4,048 rushing yards since joining the league in 2016. He rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 2018 and added 567 yards and three scores receiving.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2018 at 10–6. They are seeking their third division title in the last four seasons in 2019.