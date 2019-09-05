Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em

Mark Deming and co-manager Ian Ritchie were early participants in the WCOFF and the FPPC. Their success, and the high winning percentage in the high-stakes world led them to be named the No. 1 fantasy owners in the world according to FootballDieHards.com.

Some lineup decisions are really easy. If you picked Alvin Kamara in the first round, you’re starting him every week. Here are some slightly tougher calls, based on PPR scoring. Below are six players you should lock up in your lineup, and six players you should probably stash on your bench as we gear up for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Start

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Ranked in the teens by a majority of national rankings, fire up Cousins Week 1. Last year was last year; this year the Vikings’ offense looks primed to produce. The RB duo of Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison helps Cousins big time in 2019.

RB Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers

Lots of chatter this week about depth charts and Matt Breida potentially being the RB1. We don't know how it will shake out, but most drafted Coleman as an RB2 or for roster depth. Don't be surprised when Coleman hits for 10-15 points Week 1 against Tampa Bay. Jimmy G loves to throw to running backs.

RB Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

What if I told you the presence of rooke David Montgomery actually helps the PPR value of Cohen? Cohen does most of his damage catching the pill. With Anthony Miller and Trey Burton both dinged up during camp, I anticipate Cohen to be a strong presence in the passing game Week 1.

WR Josh Gordon, New England Patriots

You get Tom Brady, at home, warm weather, Super Bowl mojo and the Steelers at night. Decide which side you want to be on; I'll take the Patriots’ side and expect Gordon to make a huge statement in his first game of the season.

WR Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals

Kirk is a potential for lightning in a bottle Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. He will be the downfield threat for the Air Raid offense. Yes, there are concerns about Arizona’s offensive line, and having the right personnel is key to running this system. That being said, the Cardinals are going to chuck it deep, a lot.

TE Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

There is lots of chatter about the potential of Waller coming out of Oakland insiders. Waller is a freak athlete who can be a difficult matchup for smaller defenders. The presence of Antonio Brown and rookie Josh Jacobs opens the door for the tight end. Tee Waller up if you are hunting for a tight end to start opening week.

Sit

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Some of the best fantasy players in the world have Allen as their QB2. I believe in Allen but his Week 1 matchup vs. the Jets is one to avoid. The Jets defense will come out hot and the Bills are still a work in progress on offense, with lots of time to pay off down the road.

RB Rashad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

Penny has been a high pick in drafts. Most drafted him based on his potential, ability to catch the rock and potential trade rumors involving the second-year running back. Chris Carson will be featured in Week 1 and Penny will probably see limited action. Be patient with Penny and make him prove it first.

RB Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins

Drake was another RB that people have been rolling the dice on for upside. Going against a confident Ravens’ defense and being hurt throughout camp, I would look for a replacement running back and leave Drake on the bench in Week 1.

WR Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers

Pettis is another player you likely paid a high price for. However, Pettis had a pretty terrible camp and owners will have to see how he performs after the first couple weeks of the season. Pettis can prove everyone wrong Week 1 by killing it. That being said, if you follow the 49ers, you know Pettis has struggled so far in 2019. It may take a little time for him to regain his swagger. I’m not firing him up until I see him put up some solid numbers.

WR D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

A super sexy draft pick over the last month, Moore may take some time to establish himself. Christian McCaffery, Curtis Samuel and Greg Olsen are many mouths to feed for Cam Newton. I’d prefer to see how it shakes out in Week 1.

TE Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

A freak TE at the college level, Ebron reached his potential in 2018 with a huge year.

Obviously the Andrew Luck situation changes the game. It doesn't mean that the Colts will lay off feeding Ebron, but owners need to be patient. Head coach Frank Reich is a clever play-caller and eventually Ebron could be a factor.