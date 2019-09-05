Announcing the Refreshed Schedule for The MMQB NFL Podcast

Quickly

  • The MMQB NFL Podcast’s refreshed lineup of shows will now be in your feed every weekday Monday through Friday.
By The MMQB Staff
September 05, 2019

Just in time for the start of the NFL season, The MMQB NFL Podcast is expanding, bringing you a new show every day Monday through Friday. Here’s what you can expect every weekday:

MONDAY: Recapping and breaking down all of the action from Sunday’s NFL games, hosted by a rotating cast of The MMQB’s writers and editors.

TUESDAY: Answering listener questions to continue the conversation on the hottest topics in the NFL, hosted by Albert Breer. To submit questions for the mailbag, please leave a voicemail at 201-596-4346 or send an email to breermailbag@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY: A roundtable discussion looking back on the previous week in the NFL and looking ahead to the next week, hosted by Conor Orr and Jenny Vrentas.

THURSDAY: Diving deep into the NFL’s players, coaches, schemes and teams, hosted by Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling.

FRIDAY: A culture show featuring interviews, discussions and stories about everything that’s happening off the field, hosted by Jonathan Jones.

Also, launching Monday is MMQB News, a new daily news podcast that brings you the facts, stories and headlines in the NFL every Monday through Friday afternoon—in 10 minutes or less.

Subscribe to The MMQB NFL Podcast and MMQB News podcast feeds to get every show delivered to your devices. Listen for free, wherever you get your shows.

