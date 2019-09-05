The NFL's oldest rivalry resumes on Thursday as the Bears and Packers kick off the 2019 season at Soldier Field in Chicago. The two team's met in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football last season and ended with a 24–23 comeback victory for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Last year's opener is far from the first classic matchup between the bitter NFC North rivals. The two teams have squared off 198 times since 1921, with a crew of Hall of Famers sprinkled throughout the rivalry's near-century-old history.

So how have the Packers and Bears fared against each other since the rivalry's inception?

Check out the tale of the tape below.

All-Time Record

Packers lead 97–95–6

Longest Winning Streak

Packers: 10 wins, 1994-98

Bears: 8 wins, 1985-88

Super Bowl Victories (Since 1967)

Packers: 4

Bears: 1

NFC North Titles (Since 1967)

Packers: 15

Bears: 11