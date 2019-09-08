Power Outage Knocks Chiefs-Jaguars Game Off TV

The Jaguars-Chiefs game was knocked off television due to a power outage.

By Scooby Axson
September 08, 2019

Those fans who were watching Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs got a sudden shock. The game was in the fourth quarter at TIAA Field in Jacksonville when the television screens went blank because of a power outage.

It forced the officials to kept the time remaining in the game on their watches, according to the NFL Network.

The CBS affiliates that broadcast the game were forced to switch to another contest.

Kansas City led throughout and won the game 40–26.

