Those fans who were watching Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs got a sudden shock. The game was in the fourth quarter at TIAA Field in Jacksonville when the television screens went blank because of a power outage.

It forced the officials to kept the time remaining in the game on their watches, according to the NFL Network.

The CBS affiliates that broadcast the game were forced to switch to another contest.

For those of you watching @Chiefs – @Jaguars we are experiencing technical difficulties. — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) September 8, 2019

The CBS truck here in Jacksonville has lost all power I’m told. Game is still going and there is power in the stadium. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 8, 2019

Kansas City led throughout and won the game 40–26.