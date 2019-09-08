Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his NFL debut Sunday against the Lions, saving his best until late.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his NFL debut Sunday against the Lions, saving his best until late and led his team to an overtime tie, 27-27.
With Arizona down 17-6 heading into the fourth, Detroit opened the scoring to take a 24-6 lead before Murray helped lead an 18-point comeback to tie the game and force overtime.
Murray got his first NFL touchdown with 5:57 to play in the game.
First NFL TD pass for @K1 👏 pic.twitter.com/ubF0bax2ft— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 8, 2019
Then, following a blocked punt, Murray led a 60-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald. The Cardinals tied the game up with a successful two-point conversion.
We've got ourselves a new game 😏 pic.twitter.com/qxpjWK1UQZ— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 8, 2019
Kyler Murray rallying the Cardinals from down 18 to tie the game 🔥#DETvsAZ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/112sIXkcDC— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 8, 2019
In overtime, Murray covered 60 yards with two passes before the Cardinals settled for a field goal to make it 27-24. The Lions tied it up with a field goal to make it 27-27. The game ended in a tie, and it’s only the second time in NFL history that an opener has ended in a tie.
Murray finished the game 29-for-54 with 308 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
After the game, Murray wrote on Twitter, "Special day... started off slow but proud of the way we fought as a team. Learn and grow."
Special day... started off slow but proud of the way we fought as a team. Learn and grow. #Birdgang— Kyler Murray (@K1) September 9, 2019
The Cardinals selected former Oklahoma star Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Murray, last season's Heisman winner, weighed a future in the NFL or the MLB. He starred in both sports for Oklahoma and was the No. 9 pick by the Oakland A’s in the MLB draft in June 2018. He announced he was committed to football in February.