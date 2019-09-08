Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his NFL debut Sunday against the Lions, saving his best until late and led his team to an overtime tie, 27-27.

With Arizona down 17-6 heading into the fourth, Detroit opened the scoring to take a 24-6 lead before Murray helped lead an 18-point comeback to tie the game and force overtime.

Murray got his first NFL touchdown with 5:57 to play in the game.

Then, following a blocked punt, Murray led a 60-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald. The Cardinals tied the game up with a successful two-point conversion.

We've got ourselves a new game 😏 pic.twitter.com/qxpjWK1UQZ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 8, 2019

Kyler Murray rallying the Cardinals from down 18 to tie the game 🔥#DETvsAZ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/112sIXkcDC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 8, 2019

In overtime, Murray covered 60 yards with two passes before the Cardinals settled for a field goal to make it 27-24. The Lions tied it up with a field goal to make it 27-27. The game ended in a tie, and it’s only the second time in NFL history that an opener has ended in a tie.

Murray finished the game 29-for-54 with 308 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

After the game, Murray wrote on Twitter, "Special day... started off slow but proud of the way we fought as a team. Learn and grow."

Special day... started off slow but proud of the way we fought as a team. Learn and grow. #Birdgang — Kyler Murray (@K1) September 9, 2019

The Cardinals selected former Oklahoma star Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Murray, last season's Heisman winner, weighed a future in the NFL or the MLB. He starred in both sports for Oklahoma and was the No. 9 pick by the Oakland A’s in the MLB draft in June 2018. He announced he was committed to football in February.