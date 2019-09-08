Kyler Murray Leads 18-Point Fourth Quarter Comeback as Cardinals Tie Lions

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his NFL debut Sunday against the Lions, saving his best until late. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 08, 2019

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made his NFL debut Sunday against the Lions, saving his best until late and led his team to an overtime tie, 27-27. 

With Arizona down 17-6 heading into the fourth, Detroit opened the scoring to take a 24-6 lead before Murray helped lead an 18-point comeback to tie the game and force overtime.

Murray got his first NFL touchdown with 5:57 to play in the game.

Then, following a blocked punt, Murray led a 60-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald. The Cardinals tied the game up with a successful two-point conversion.

In overtime, Murray covered 60 yards with two passes before the Cardinals settled for a field goal to make it 27-24. The Lions tied it up with a field goal to make it 27-27. The game ended in a tie, and it’s only the second time in NFL history that an opener has ended in a tie.

Murray finished the game 29-for-54 with 308 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. 

After the game, Murray wrote on Twitter, "Special day... started off slow but proud of the way we fought as a team. Learn and grow."

The Cardinals selected former Oklahoma star Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Murray, last season's Heisman winner, weighed a future in the NFL or the MLB. He starred in both sports for Oklahoma and was the No. 9 pick by the Oakland A’s in the MLB draft in June 2018. He announced he was committed to football in February.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message