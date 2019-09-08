The reigning NFC Champion Rams will face their first test of the new season in the Panthers on Sunday. The contest marks a matchup between two elite quarterbacks in Jared Goff and Cam Newton.

The big news that came out of Rams camp on Tuesday was Goff signing a four-year extension to remain with the team through 2024. However, a huge question remains surrounding the health of running back Todd Gurley and how productive he can be this season. Gurley rushed for more than 1,200 yards in back-to-back seasons and scored a league-high 21 touchdowns in 2018 while nursing a sore knee that sidelined him at the end of the season. The Rams took a conservative approach with Gurley throughout training camp, limiting him to an every-other-day practice schedule.

The defense has improved with the additions of Eric Weddle and Clay Matthews, who will provide significant help to Pro Bowler Aaron Donald. This unit needs to be prepared for the dual threat of Newton, who took full reps during Monday's practice and has been making steady progress. Newton sprained his foot during a preseason game against Patriots on Aug. 22.

The Panthers star quarterback has dealt with many injuries over the last few years, but he has still thrown for over 3,000 yards in each of his eight seasons. He missed the final two games last year and still threw for 3,395 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The three-time Pro Bowler is 2-0 in his career against the Rams.

Other Panthers to watch include running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 1,098 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 219 carries. He also did it in the air, setting the record for single-season receptions for running backs with 107, to go along with 867 yards and six touchdowns. Rookie outside linebacker Brian Burns, who was drafted 16th overall, should provide a much needed presence, along with veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin, who signed with the team in the offseason.

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

