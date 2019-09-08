Carson Wentz has done much of the heavy lifting the last two seasons in getting the Eagles to the playoffs, including their Super Bowl LII title in 2018. The quarterback looks to reap the rewards of his hard work this time around when the Eagles open their season on Sunday in a clash with the NFC East rivals Redskins.

How to Watch Redskins vs. Eagles:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8

Time: 1:00 pm EDT

TV: FOX

Wentz has been everything the Eagles expected and more after making him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, throwing for 10,152 yards and 70 touchdowns in three seasons. But he has not been around for their playoff runs, suffering a torn ACL that ended his 2017 season and sidelined him the first two games of last season. Last year, a compressed spinal fracture knocked him out after Week 14.

Philadelphia has gone all-in on Wentz, with playoff hero Nick Foles gone via free agency to Jacksonville. The Eagles upset the Bears before losing at New Orleans in the divisional round of the playoffs, and coach Doug Pederson has tinkered with their offense to make it more vertically dangerous passing and more consistent running.

DeSean Jackson returns for his second stint in Philadelphia, having started his career with the Eagles as a second-round pick in 2008. The 32-year-old wide receiver, who recorded four of his five 1,000-yard seasons with the Eagles, still has top-end speed and averaged 18.9 yards per reception with Tampa Bay in 2018.

His presence will create further challenges for opposing defenses against a high-quality passing attack in which Wentz completed a career-best 69.6% of his passes and averaged 25.9 more yards per game from 2017-18. Tight end Zach Ertz is coming off a spectacular season in which he set a single-season NFL record for receptions by a tight end with 116 and finished with 1,163 yards.

Alshon Jeffery had 65 catches and 843 yards despite missing three games and could be poised for a big year since he is starting a season healthy for the first time in three years. The running game was bolstered with the acquisition of Jordan Howard from the Bears. Howard was not a fit in the Bears' offensive scheme as a between-the-tackles runner, but still finished with 935 yards in 2018 and has totaled 3,370 yards his first three seasons.

Defensively, the Eagles are counting on end Derek Barnett to stay healthy and work in tandem with standout interior lineman Fletcher Cox. Sidney Jones could emerge as an important player against slot receivers or at left cornerback.

The Redskins appear to be in rebuilding mode. Journeyman Case Keenum is their starting quarterback, while first-round pick Dwayne Haskins watches and learns. Keenum threw for 3,890 yards, but only 18 touchdowns in Denver last year and is starting for his third team in as many years.

This will also be his first game in Philadelphia since a 38–7 loss in the 2018 NFC title game with Minnesota. Keenum, though, could struggle behind a patchwork offensive line on the left side that is missing holdout tackle Trent Williams and Ereck Williams at guard.

The running game gets a boost with the return of Derrius Guice, who missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL, as he and veteran Adrian Peterson will split carries in the backfield. The Redskins need a No. 1 receiver to emerge among Paul Richardson Jr., third-round pick Terry McLaurin and slot receiver Trey Quinn.