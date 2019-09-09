Franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took the blame for the Steelers' season-opening 33–3 blowout loss to the Patriots during Sunday Night Football's primetime slot.

Roethlisberger put Pittsburgh's failure on himself after going 27-of-47 for 276 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Roethlisberger also missed on three of his four deep-ball attempts.

"I wasn't good enough," Roethlisberger said. "I wasn't giving guys balls where they needed to catch them. Put them in front, behind, things like that. So, just–I wasn't good enough."

The Steelers finished the game with 308 yards but none came early enough to get them in contention. The last time Pittsburgh put just three points on the board in a season opener was in 2001 when they fell to the Jaguars 21–3.

While Roethlisberger was critical of his own performance, he had nothing but praise for New England's own veteran signal-caller, Tom Brady.

Brady, 42, completed 24-of-36 for 341 yards and three touchdown passes.

''Well, he's the best in the world,'' Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. ''There's a reason he's the best when he's out there doing his thing.''

The Steelers will take on the Seahawks in Week 2. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.