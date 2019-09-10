Raiders CB Gareon Conley Stretchered Off vs. Broncos, Ruled Out With Neck Injury

Raiders third-year CB Gareon Conley was carted off vs. the Broncos with an apparent neck injury. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 10, 2019

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was ruled out of Monday night's game against the Broncos after he was carted off in the third quarter with a neck injury, the team announced

Conley went down after taking a hit to the head from teammate Johnathan Abram, who ran into Conley as he was trying to tackle Denver’s Royce Freeman. The cart came onto the field as the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum went quiet. 

As he was carted off, Conley gave a thumbs up to the Coliseum.

Abram was penalized for leading with his helmet while bringing down Freeman, and the Broncos later added a field goal to cut the Raiders' lead to 14-6. The Raiders added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 21-6.

