Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was ruled out of Monday night's game against the Broncos after he was carted off in the third quarter with a neck injury, the team announced.
Conley went down after taking a hit to the head from teammate Johnathan Abram, who ran into Conley as he was trying to tackle Denver’s Royce Freeman. The cart came onto the field as the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum went quiet.
As he was carted off, Conley gave a thumbs up to the Coliseum.
Abram was penalized for leading with his helmet while bringing down Freeman, and the Broncos later added a field goal to cut the Raiders' lead to 14-6. The Raiders added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 21-6.