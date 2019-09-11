Chargers TE Hunter Henry Suffers Knee Fracture, No Timetable for Return

Henry missed the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL during offseason workouts. 

September 11, 2019

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry suffered a "tibia plateau fracture to his left knee," the team announced on Wednesday. 

Los Angeles did not set a timetable for Henry's return to the field, but the organization believes the injury should keep him on the sidelines for 4-6 weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

Henry injured his knee against the Colts in Week 1 on Sunday. He tallied four catches for 60 against against Indianapolis, playing in the regular season for the first time since 2017. Henry missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL.

The Chargers drafted Henry in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. He tallied 81 receptions and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons before his ACL injury in 2018.

Los Angeles starts the season to 1–0 in 2019 with its win over Indianapolis. The Chargers will travel to Detroit in Week 2 to face the Lions. Kickoff from Ford Field is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

