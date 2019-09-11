Report: Raiders' Johnathan Abram to Have Surgery on Torn Rotator Cuff, Labrum

Abram will undergo surgery and likely be placed on injured reserve.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 11, 2019

Raiders first-round pick and starting rookie safety Johnathan Abram suffered a torn rotator cuff and labrum in the first quarter of Monday night's win over the Broncos, Bleacher Report reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Abram will undergo surgery this week and will likely miss the remainder of the season. ESPN previously reported that Abram had been seeking a second opinion on his shoulder with the possibility that he could end up on injured reserve as a result of the injury.

Drafted with the 27th overall pick, Abram, 22, tallied 99 tackles and three sacks in just 13 games during his final year at Mississippi State.

The defensive back had five tackles and one pass breakup during Monday's debut, holding the Broncos to just six points until there was 8:39 left in the game.

The Raiders next face the Chiefs on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

