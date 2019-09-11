Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks Has Insider Trading Case Sentencing Pushed Back

Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks' federal insider trading case sentencing date pushed back until November.

By Scooby Axson
September 11, 2019

The sentencing date for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks in his federal insider trading case has been pushed back again, this time until Nov. 21, reports ESPN.com's Brady Henderson.

It is the fourth time the date has been moved. Kendricks was originally supposed to be sentenced Jan. 25.

Previous dates of April 4 and Sept. 25 have also been pushed back.

According to authorities, Kendricks made about $1.2 million from insider trading advice in exchange for gifts, including tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games. Kendricks played the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles.

The NFL suspended Kendricks for eight games for violation of the league's personal conduct policy after he pled guilty to the charges.

The 28-year-old Kendricks is in his second season with the Seahawks and signed a one-year deal worth $4.5 million in the offseason.

He had seven tackles in Seattle's 21–20 season-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

