Former Bengals cornerback Terrell Roberts was shot and killed in the San Francisco area on Wednesday, according to KPIX 5. He was 38.

Roberts was reportedly visiting his grandmother before someone entered her residence and shot Roberts in the backyard.

No suspect is in custody as of Thursday, per the San Jose Mercury News.

Roberts played two seasons for the Bengals in 2003-04. The Bay Area native and Oregon State product tallied one career interception and 29 tackles in 23 appearances.

The Bengals finished 8–8 in each of Roberts' two seasons with the franchise.