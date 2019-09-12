Former Bengals CB Terrell Roberts Shot, Killed at Grandmother's House

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Roberts played 23 games with Cincinnati in 2003-04. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 12, 2019

Former Bengals cornerback Terrell Roberts was shot and killed in the San Francisco area on Wednesday, according to KPIX 5. He was 38. 

Roberts was reportedly visiting his grandmother before someone entered her residence and shot Roberts in the backyard. 

No suspect is in custody as of Thursday, per the San Jose Mercury News

Roberts played two seasons for the Bengals in 2003-04. The Bay Area native and Oregon State product tallied one career interception and 29 tackles in 23 appearances.

The Bengals finished 8–8 in each of Roberts' two seasons with the franchise. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message