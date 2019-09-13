Redskins' Derrius Guice Out Eight Weeks After Knee Surgery

Washington plans for Guice to return after eight weeks.

By Emily Caron
September 13, 2019

The Redskins are placing running back Derrius Guice on Injured Reserve, with the plan of having him return after eight weeks, according to multiple reports. Guice had knee surgery earlier this week and was given a four to six week timeline for recovery.

Guice was first reported to potentially miss "as many as eight weeks" due to the meniscus injury on Thursday after meeting with Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on his injured knee. Andrews performed surgery on Guice's torn ACL suffered before the 2018 season

Washington drafted Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. The LSU product tallied 2,638 rushing yards in his final two years with the Tigers in 2017 and 2018. 

Guice rushed for 18 yards on 10 carries in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Veteran running back Adrian Peterson is expected to replace him as Washington's starter moving forward.

The Redskins host Dallas in Week 2, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET.

