Report: Redskins RB Derrius Guice Could Miss Up to Eight Weeks With Meniscus Injury

Guice exited the Redskins' Week 1 contest against the Eagles after missing the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 12, 2019

Redskins running back Derrius Guice may miss "as many as eight weeks" due to a meniscus injury, according to the Washington Post's Les Carpenter

Guice met with Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on his injured meniscus on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Andrews performed surgery on Guice's torn ACL suffered before the 2018 season

Washington drafted Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. The LSU product tallied 2,638 rushing yards in his final two years with the Tigers in 2017 and 2018. 

Guice rushed for 18 yards on 10 carries in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Adrian Peterson is expected to replace him as Washington's starter moving forward.

The Redskins host Dallas in Week 2, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

