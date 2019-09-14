Report: NFL Reviewing Concussion Protocol 'Breach' With Giants WR Sterling Shepard

By Michael Shapiro
September 14, 2019

The NFL and NFL Player's Association will initate a review of concussion protocol after a "breach" involving Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Shepard staggered on the field after a collision with Cowboys' cornerback Anthony Brown in the first quarter of New York's 35-17 loss at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Shepard should have been monitored by the NFL's neurological spotters, but the wideout, "somehow evaded all NFL officials," per Schefter.

The Oklahoma product has been ruled out of New York's Week 2 matchup with the Bills on Sunday due to a concussion. He played the rest of the game against Dallas despite the now-diagnosed concussion.

Shepard caught six passes on Sunday for 42 yards. He is in his fourth year with the Giants after being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

The Giants enter Sunday's matchup 0-1 and are seeking their first winning season since 2016.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message