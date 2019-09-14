The NFL and NFL Player's Association will initate a review of concussion protocol after a "breach" involving Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Shepard staggered on the field after a collision with Cowboys' cornerback Anthony Brown in the first quarter of New York's 35-17 loss at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Shepard should have been monitored by the NFL's neurological spotters, but the wideout, "somehow evaded all NFL officials," per Schefter.

The Oklahoma product has been ruled out of New York's Week 2 matchup with the Bills on Sunday due to a concussion. He played the rest of the game against Dallas despite the now-diagnosed concussion.

Shepard caught six passes on Sunday for 42 yards. He is in his fourth year with the Giants after being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

The Giants enter Sunday's matchup 0-1 and are seeking their first winning season since 2016.