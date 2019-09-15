The Buffalo Bills look for a rare MetLife Stadium sweep as they return to New York City for the second straight Sunday to face the New York Giants in an interconference matchup. The Giants have won the last three games between the teams, who have split 12 all-time meetings.

Buffalo started its season with a 17-16 victory over MetLife’s other tenants, the New York Jets, last Sunday. After two-plus quarters of insipid play that included four turnovers, a pick-six interception, and a safety conceded on the first offensive play in the second half, Josh Allen rallied the Bills from a 16-point third quarter deficit. He ran for a fourth quarter touchdown, before finding John Brown on a 38-yard go-ahead touchdown pass with three minutes to play. Allen’s play notably improved after Jets linebacker and play-caller C.J. Mosley -- who recorded the pick-six interception -- was forced to exit with a groin injury.

The Giants began their campaign with a 35-17 defeat at Dallas last Sunday as their defense had no answers for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys passing game. New York yielded 405 yards and four touchdowns through the air as it failed to get any pressure on Prescott and did not record a sack or takeaway, while giving up seven pass plays of 21 or more yards.

Saquon Barkley picked up where he left off from his marvelous rookie season by rushing for 120 yards, but his 11 carries and 15 overall touches were a point of contention -- especially after his 59-yard burst on the Giants’ second play from scrimmage helped set up a touchdown and give New York a short-lived 7-0 advantage.

Eli Manning completed 30 of 44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown, but his struggles with moving the Giants continued as they converted just 2 of 11 on third down. Evan Engram was a bright spot in a depleted receiving corps, recording a career-high 11 catches while totaling 116 yards.

How to watch the game:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.