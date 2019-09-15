Find out how to watch the Chargers and Lions face off on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Melvin who?
The Los Angeles Chargers showed few signs of missing holdout running back Melvin Gordon as they look to build on their season-opening victory Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
As the featured back, Ekeler continued to show his worth as he totaled 154 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns -- one rushing and one receiving -- as the Chargers recovered from blowing a 15-point second-half lead to defeat the Indianapolis Colts, 30-24, in overtime last Sunday. Ekeler finished with 58 rushing yards and capped Los Angeles’ 75-yard overtime drive after winning the coin toss with a seven-yard scoring run. He also had a 55-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, totaling 96 yards on six receptions.
Detroit’s second season under Matt Patricia began better than the first, but it still ended without a victory as the Lions and Arizona Cardinals played to a 27-27 tie last Sunday. The verdict felt more like a loss for the Lions, who squandered a 24-6 lead in the final 14:47 of regulation and then rallied to draw even in overtime on Matt Prater’s 33-yard field goal with 3:48 to play.
Patricia’s worry about taking a delay of game penalty in the fourth quarter and calling a timeout while trying to run out the clock negated what could have been a win-sealing third down conversion by the Lions. Detroit failed to duplicate that success after the timeout and was forced to punt, which led to Arizona’s game-tying touchdown with 43 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Chargers have won seven of the last eight games between the teams spanning back to 1981, with the lone loss a 38-10 defeat in their last visit to Detroit in 2011.
How to watch the game:
When: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
TV: FOX