The Los Angeles Chargers showed few signs of missing holdout running back Melvin Gordon as they look to build on their season-opening victory Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

As the featured back, Ekeler continued to show his worth as he totaled 154 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns -- one rushing and one receiving -- as the Chargers recovered from blowing a 15-point second-half lead to defeat the Indianapolis Colts, 30-24, in overtime last Sunday. Ekeler finished with 58 rushing yards and capped Los Angeles’ 75-yard overtime drive after winning the coin toss with a seven-yard scoring run. He also had a 55-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, totaling 96 yards on six receptions.

Detroit’s second season under Matt Patricia began better than the first, but it still ended without a victory as the Lions and Arizona Cardinals played to a 27-27 tie last Sunday. The verdict felt more like a loss for the Lions, who squandered a 24-6 lead in the final 14:47 of regulation and then rallied to draw even in overtime on Matt Prater’s 33-yard field goal with 3:48 to play.

Patricia’s worry about taking a delay of game penalty in the fourth quarter and calling a timeout while trying to run out the clock negated what could have been a win-sealing third down conversion by the Lions. Detroit failed to duplicate that success after the timeout and was forced to punt, which led to Arizona’s game-tying touchdown with 43 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Chargers have won seven of the last eight games between the teams spanning back to 1981, with the lone loss a 38-10 defeat in their last visit to Detroit in 2011.

