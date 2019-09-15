While NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes showed no drop-off from his impressive 2018 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to figure out who will be his No. 2 wide receiver heading into Sunday’s AFC West showdown with the Oakland Raiders.

Mahomes, who became just the third player in NFL history to throw 50 touchdown passes while also clearing 5,000 yards in 2018, sliced through the Jaguars’ secondary in Week 1 for 378 yards and three scores as Kansas City opened the season with a 40–26 victory at Jacksonville.

The win, though, came at a high cost as wideout Tyreek Hill suffered a clavicle injury that is expected to sideline him at least four weeks. Sammy Watkins responded with his best game for the Chiefs since joining them last season, totaling nine receptions for a career-high 198 yards and hauling in scoring passes of 68, 49, and three yards.

Replacing Hill, who is coming off a career-best season in which he totaled 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 TDs, will not be easy. Coach Andy Reid is giving rookie Mecole Hardman first crack in the role, with the second-round pick likely to see plenty of passes after Mahomes looked his way just once vs. Jaguars.

Also in the mix are Demarcus Robinson and Tremon Smith, with the latter an intriguing option. Smith is a second-year pro who Reid has used as a hybrid of sorts on both sides of the ball throughout his time with the Chiefs and was lining up at receiver in practice this week.

The Chiefs running game, which was a question mark after last season’s release of Kareem Hunt, got a boost from veteran LeSean McCoy. Reunited with Reid from their days in Philadelphia, McCoy split time in the backfield with Damien Williams and had a team-high 81 rushing yards on 10 carries while adding a 12-yard reception.

While not effective on the ground with 26 yards on 13 carries, Williams did have six catches out of the backfield for 39 yards. Look for tight end Travis Kelce to get more involved with Hill sidelined after totaling three receptions for 88 yards vs. Jacksonville.

Oakland had a case of addition by subtraction as its release of mercurial wide receiver Antonio Brown lifted spirits and a collective weight off the team’s shoulders. That was clearly evident in Monday night’s season-opening, 24-16, victory over Denver in which the Raiders impressed on offense.

Derek Carr, given excellent pass protection the entire game as the offensive line conceded neither a sack nor any quarterback hurries, completed 22 of 26 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown and kept the chains moving by converting 10 of 14 third down plays.

Seven different players had at least one reception, with free agent acquisition Tyrell Williams hauling in six passes for 105 yards and Carr’s 8-yard scoring strike to cap their first possession of the season. Running back and first-round pick Josh Jacobs also impressed in his NFL debut, churning out 85 yards on 23 carries and adding a 28-yard catch.

Oakland’s defense did enough to keep Denver’s offense out of the end zone until the final three minutes and limited them to one touchdown in four red zone opportunities. Benson Mayowa recorded two of the Raiders’ three sacks, matching his total from his first stint with the team from 2014-15 over 28 games.

Mahomes threw for 576 yards and six touchdowns in powering Kansas City to a sweep of Oakland last season, with five different Chiefs catching scoring passes. The Chiefs have won 12 of the last 16 games between the long-time rivals in Oakland and are 20-17-1 all-time there heading into their final matchup before the Raiders move to Las Vegas next season.

How to watch the game:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

When: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV: FOX