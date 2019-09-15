Coming off perhaps the most surprisingly impressive performance in all of Week 1, the Tennessee Titans look for their first 2-0 start in 11 years Sunday when they face the Indianapolis Colts in their home opener.

Though the AFC South was thrown wide open following the stunning retirement of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, little attention was given to the Titans, who were coming off a third straight 9-7 season and using a fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons with quarterback Marcus Mariota. But the offense clicked under Arthur Smith, who was internally promoted to offensive coordinator from tight ends coach, and the defense intercepted Baker Mayfield three times as Tennessee pummeled Cleveland, 43-13, on the road last Sunday. Mariota completed just 14 of 24 passes, but one of them was a 75-yard scoring play to Derrick Henry. Mariota took advantage of short fields following turnovers to lead the Titans to a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns as part of a run of 28 unanswered points.

Indianapolis began life without Luck with a 30-24 overtime road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. Jacoby Brissett rallied the Colts from a 15-point third quarter deficit to force overtime after hooking up with T.Y. Hilton on a 19-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds to play in regulation. However, he never saw the ball in overtime as the Chargers marched 75 yards for the decisive touchdown after winning the coin toss.

Brissett was efficient, completing 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Hilton, who finished with eight catches for 87 yards. Hilton may be targeted more this week after Devin Funchess was put on injured reserve after suffering a clavicle injury in the fourth quarter of the loss to Los Angeles, though tight end Eric Ebron could also be more involved. Running back Marlon Mack showed no signs of slowing down after his breakout 2018 season with a career-best 174 yards, and his 63-yard touchdown run in the third quarter sparked Indianapolis’ comeback.

The Colts pass defense, though, had all sorts of problems, as Philip Rivers riddled them for 333 yards and three touchdowns. And unlike Tennessee’s defense, Indianapolis could not get stops on third down with the Chargers converting on 7 of 11 such plays.

Special teams were not immune from criticism with veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri missing a pair of field goals -- including a 29-yarder -- and an extra point. It was just the third missed field goal inside 30 yards in 91 attempts for the 46-year-old Vinatieri since joining the Colts in 2007. The Colts won both games between the teams last year as Luck threw for 582 yards and six touchdowns. Indianapolis has dominated this division rivalry of late, winning eight of its last 10 in Tennessee and 18 of 21 overall.

How to watch the game:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.