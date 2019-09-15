In Week 1, Ezekiel Elliott showed why he was paid, Dak Prescott showed why he will be paid, and Amari Cooper played like he wanted to get paid. As a result, the Cowboys are riding a large wave of momentum into their divisional clash versus the Redskins.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Redskins:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Prescott, Elliott and Cooper are making Cowboys fans recall the other great threesome in their recent history–Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin–in hopes of establishing a new era of glory days. The trio helped Dallas roll up 494 yards of total offense against the Giants in a 35–17 win on Sunday.

Elliott showed some signs of rust less than a week after ending his contract holdout by signing a six-year, $90 million extension. He had 13 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. But it was the Prescott-Cooper connection that was the buzz of the season-opener as the pair hooked up six times for 106 yards and a late first-half touchdown that gave the Cowboys a 21–7 lead.

Prescott, who reportedly turned down an extension worth $30 million per year, threw for 405 yards and matched a career-high with four touchdowns as he completed 25 of 32 passes and had his first game with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the win that Prescott's extension is "imminent," with people speculating whether the deal will surpass the $35 million average annual value Seattle's Russell Wilson set as the league's highest mark.

Cooper, who is in a contract season, recorded his third 100-yard game since joining the Cowboys via midseason trade and has totaled 59 receptions for 831 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games with them. More importantly, Dallas has won eight of those contests.

Dallas' defense had some shaky moments, which included a 59-yard run by Saquon Barkley on the second play from scrimmage, but it also delivered a key fourth down stop inside the red zone to prevent the Giants from pulling within two scores in the third quarter.

Washington's defense had more than a few issues as it failed to protect a 17–0 first-half lead and was overrun 32–27 at Philadelphia on Sunday. The Redskins were burned by former wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who torched the secondary twice on scoring receptions of 53 and 51 yards, as they allowed Carson Wentz to throw for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

Case Keenum did well in his Redskins debut under center, throwing for 380 yards and three scores, including a 48-yard pass to tight end Vernon Davis, in which the 35-year-old hurdled a defender to open the scoring. Rookie Terry McLaurin had a 69-yard touchdown reception and finished with five catches for a team-leading 125 yards in his NFL debut.