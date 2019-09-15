Seahawks vs. Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the Steelers and Seahawks go head-to-head on Sunday, Sept. 15.

By SI Wire
September 15, 2019

If the first week without Antonio Brown was any indication, it could be a long season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who face a challenging task looking to avoid an 0-2 start Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks. 

Despite not making the playoffs and missing holdout running back Le’Veon Bell, the Steelers were still a dangerous team offensively in 2018 with Ben Roethlisberger throwing to both Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Each had over 100 catches and 1,000 yards. Bell and Brown are both gone, and the Steelers offense looked putrid in a 33-3 loss on the road by the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Sunday night. It was the second-worst defeat in coach Mike Tomlin’s 12-plus seasons and the worst Week 1 loss for Pittsburgh since a franchise-record 51-0 humbling loss by Cleveland in 1989.

Seattle did not have the easiest of times in its season opener, but emerged with a 21-20 victory over Cincinnati last Sunday. Russell Wilson was efficient, completing 14 of 20 passed for 190 yards and a pair of scores, and Seattle’s defense bent but did not break in the second half , as it conceded only one field goal on four Cincinnati drives that got inside the Seahawks’ 36-yard line. The Seahawks were outgained 429-233, with Wilson was largely confined to the pocket. He connected with rookie receiver DK Metcalf, who had four catches for a team-high 89 yards.

Jadeveon Clowney, acquired from the Houston Texans on Sept. 1, had one of the team’s five sacks in his Seahawks debut, while fellow edge rusher Quentin Jefferson recorded two. The secondary, though, still has plenty of question marks after being torched for 418 yards and a pair of touchdown throws by Andy Dalton, who was without injured No. 1 wideout A.J. Green.

The Seahawks have been shut out in their last two visits to Pittsburgh, losing 21-0 in 2007 and 24-0 in 2011, and are 2-7 there all-time.

How to watch the game:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

