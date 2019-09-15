Fire Breaks Out Before Colts-Titans Game After Pyrotechnic Equipment Malfunctions

The fire began less than 10 minutes before the game in the north end zone during pregame festivities.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 15, 2019

Sunday's game between the Colts and Titans got off to a fiery start at Nissan Stadium after a piece of pyro equipment burst into flames.

The fire began less than 10 minutes before the game in the north end zone during pregame festivities. 

Stadium employees quickly contained the flames, but the fire left a large charred spot on the sideline.

The national anthem was performed as soon as the fire was put out. The game start time was unaffected by the fire, with kickoff being held as scheduled.

The Titans (1–0) lead the AFC South, with the Colts, Jaguars and Texans all winless to start Week 2.

