Sunday's game between the Colts and Titans got off to a fiery start at Nissan Stadium after a piece of pyro equipment burst into flames.

The fire began less than 10 minutes before the game in the north end zone during pregame festivities.

Part of the pyrotechnics equipment burst into flame shortly after the #Titans’ entrance at Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5mlZPmOu2O — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) September 15, 2019

Stadium employees quickly contained the flames, but the fire left a large charred spot on the sideline.

Here’s the spot near the north end zone at Nissan Stadium where there was a brief blaze that appeared to be caused by pregame pyrotechnics equipment. That was exciting. Game starting now. pic.twitter.com/L51DG0N5jn — Gentry Estes (@Gentry_Estes) September 15, 2019

The national anthem was performed as soon as the fire was put out. The game start time was unaffected by the fire, with kickoff being held as scheduled.

The Titans (1–0) lead the AFC South, with the Colts, Jaguars and Texans all winless to start Week 2.