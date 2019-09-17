Dolphins, Jets Historic Underdogs in Week 3 Matchups With Cowboys, Patriots

Week 3 marks the first week with multiple 20-point underdogs since 1987.

By Michael Shapiro
September 17, 2019

The Dolphins and Jets will make NFL history in their respective Week 3 matchups as historic underdogs as each stand as 20-plus-point underdogs, according to ESPN's David Purdum

Miami is a 21.5-point underdog at Dallas on Sunday after losing to the Patriots 43-0 on Sunday and 59-10 to the Ravens in Week 1. The Dolphins continued to deplete their roster on Monday night by sending 2018 first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick. 

The Jets are 22.5-point underdogs in New England on Sunday. New York is down to its third-string quarterback for Week 3 as Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and backup Trevor Siemian is out for the year with an ankle injury.

Sunday will mark the first week since 1987 in which multiple teams are 20-point underdogs. The Eagles and Falcons 21-point and 23-point underdogs, respectively, though each team used replacement players during the NFL strike. 

There have been just 35 spreads of 21-plus points in NFL history. Teams favored by 21-plus points are only 11–22–2 against thr spreads since 1966, per Purdum. 

Both the Dolphins and Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. 

