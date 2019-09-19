Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex and DST.

• K1: Stephen Gostkowski, NE vs NYJ

• K2: Harrison Butker, KC vs BAL

• K3: Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ CLE

• K4: Brett Maher, DAL vs MIA

• K5: Justin Tucker, BAL @ KC

• K6: Robbie Gould, SF vs PIT

• K7: Mason Crosby, GB vs DEN

• K8: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU @ LAC

• K9: Jake Elliott, PHI vs DET

• K10: Jason Myers, SEA vs NO

• K11: Matt Prater, DET @ PHI

• K12: Joey Slye, CAR @ ARI

• K13: Matt Bryant, ATL @ IND

• K14: Zane Gonzalez, ARI vs CAR

• K15: Dan Bailey, MIN vs OAK

• K16: Eddy Pineiro, CHI @ WAS

• K17: Wil Lutz, NO @ SEA

• K18: Austin Seibert, CLE vs LAR

• K19: Steven Hauschka, BUF vs CIN

• K20: Matt Gay, TB vs NYG

Looking for an edge? Check out the Fantasy Assistant from FullTime Fantasy. Sync with your league, and this premium tool offers personalized waiver advice, team analysis, projections, optimal lineups and trade suggestions.