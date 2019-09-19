Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

TE Start of the Week: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at KC)

From sleeper and breakout candidate to must-start?

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, no tight end has scored more fantasy points than Andrews in any scoring format. Andrews followed up his 8/108/1 performance in Week 1 with a nearly identical outing (8/112/1) in Week 2.

Converting all but one of his 17 targets, Andrews has a 26.98% target share and only rookie Marquise Brown (18, 28.57%) has more this season. The second-year tight end should continue to command a target share north of 20% over the course of the entire season.

That may not always equate to a high weekly total, as Baltimore will be one of the league’s most run-heavy teams. But given this week’s matchup against the Chiefs, where the Ravens are nearly a touchdown underdog in a game with a 55-point over/under, Lamar Jackson & Co. could be forced to throw more often to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s high-octane offense.

As well as Jackson and Andrews have played early this season, Andrews is in a spot where another top-five finish should be expected.

TE Sit of the Week: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (at SEA)

Drafted as a mid-level TE1, Cook has been a disappointment through two weeks. So far this season, Cook has four catches for a scoreless 62 yards on 10 targets.

As Teddy Bridgewater moves into the starter role with Drew Brees (hand) sidelined, it will be difficult to trust any Saints skill-position players other than Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. Even so, both of those players have been moved down a few spots in my Week 3 rankings given the injury to Brees.

Until or unless we see a third player step up on a more consistent basis, it’s difficult to trust any other Saints players.

Week 3 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):

• TE1: Travis Kelce, KC vs BAL

• TE2: George Kittle, SF vs PIT

• TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI vs DET

• TE4: Evan Engram, NYG @ TB

• TE5: Mark Andrews, BAL @ KC

• TE6: Darren Waller, OAK @ MIN

• TE7: O.J. Howard, TB vs NYG

• TE8: Greg Olsen, CAR @ ARI

• TE9: Austin Hooper, ATL @ IND

• TE10: Vance McDonald, PIT @ SF

• TE11: Delanie Walker, TEN @ JAC

• TE12: David Njoku, CLE vs LAR

• TE13: T.J. Hockenson, DET @ PHI

• TE14: Eric Ebron, IND vs ATL

• TE15: Jimmy Graham, GB vs DEN

• TE16: Jared Cook, NO @ SEA

• TE17: Trey Burton, CHI @ WAS

• TE18: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs OAK

• TE19: Tyler Eifert, CIN @ BUF

• TE20: Jack Doyle, IND vs ATL

• TE21: Jason Witten, DAL vs MIA

• TE22: Will Dissly, SEA vs NO

• TE23: Noah Fant, DEN @ GB

• TE24: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ DAL

• TE25: Jordan Reed, WAS vs CHI

• TE26: Vernon Davis, WAS vs CHI

• TE27: Gerald Everett, LAR @ CLE

• TE28: C.J. Uzomah, CIN @ BUF

• TE29: Dallas Goedert, PHI vs DET

• TE30: Cameron Brate, TB vs NYG

• TE31: Geoff Swaim, JAC vs TEN

• TE32: Blake Jarwin, DAL vs MIA

• TE33: Ryan Griffin, NYJ @ NE

• TE34: Hayden Hurst, BAL @ KC

• TE35: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ CLE

Week 3 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):

• TE1: Travis Kelce, KC vs BAL

• TE2: George Kittle, SF vs PIT

• TE3: Zach Ertz, PHI vs DET

• TE4: Mark Andrews, BAL @ KC

• TE5: Evan Engram, NYG @ TB

• TE6: Darren Waller, OAK @ MIN

• TE7: O.J. Howard, TB vs NYG

• TE8: Greg Olsen, CAR @ ARI

• TE9: Vance McDonald, PIT @ SF

• TE10: Austin Hooper, ATL @ IND

• TE11: Delanie Walker, TEN @ JAC

• TE12: David Njoku, CLE vs LAR

• TE13: Eric Ebron, IND vs ATL

• TE14: Jared Cook, NO @ SEA

• TE15: T.J. Hockenson, DET @ PHI

• TE16: Jimmy Graham, GB vs DEN

• TE17: Trey Burton, CHI @ WAS

• TE18: Tyler Eifert, CIN @ BUF

• TE19: Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs OAK

• TE20: Will Dissly, SEA vs NO

• TE21: Jason Witten, DAL vs MIA

• TE22: Jack Doyle, IND vs ATL

• TE23: Noah Fant, DEN @ GB

• TE24: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ DAL

• TE25: Vernon Davis, WAS vs CHI

• TE26: Jordan Reed, WAS vs CHI

• TE27: Gerald Everett, LAR @ CLE

• TE28: C.J. Uzomah, CIN @ BUF

• TE29: Dallas Goedert, PHI vs DET

• TE30: Cameron Brate, TB vs NYG

• TE31: Blake Jarwin, DAL vs MIA

• TE32: Geoff Swaim, JAC vs TEN

• TE33: Ryan Griffin, NYJ @ NE

• TE34: Hayden Hurst, BAL @ KC

• TE35: Tyler Higbee, LAR @ CLE

