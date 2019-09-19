Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

RB Start of the Week: Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. HOU)

Melvin Gordon who?

Before the MG3 (threat of a) holdout, Ekeler had been much more efficient than Gordon on a per-touch basis. In a secondary role, he had averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry and 10.0 yards per reception in each of his first two seasons.

While Ekeler is less efficient this year (4.3 YPC and 13.6 Y/R), no running back has scored more fantasy points than he has through Week 2. So far this season, Ekeler has 29 carries for 124 yards, 12 catches for 163 yards and four total touchdowns.

Especially due to his ability as a receiver, six catches in each of his first two games, it raises his floor in games he’s bottled up as a rusher. And while teammate Justin Jackson will be involved on early downs, Ekeler has more than twice as many carries as Jackson (13). Despite some preseason speculation about a 50-50 split, Ekeler (41, 73.2%) has dominated touches over Jackson (15, 26.8%).

Continue to fire up Ekeler as an RB1.

RB Sit of the Week: Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins (vs. CHI)

After being a healthy scratch in Week 1, Peterson returned to his 2018 role with Derrius Guice (knee) out. In a favorable matchup, Peterson could find himself listed as a top-24 running back, but this isn’t the week.

In fact, he gets a terrible matchup against the stingy Bears defense. One year after leading the NFL in rushing defense, the Bears have allowed just 68.5 rushing yards per game (fifth-lowest) and 3.0 yards per carry.

If I had to start a Washington running back, at least in half-PPR and full PPR formats, I’d actually prefer Chris Thompson over Peterson.

Week 3 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):

• RB1: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs MIA

• RB2: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ ARI

• RB3: Dalvin Cook, MIN vs OAK

• RB4: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ TB

• RB5: Nick Chubb, CLE vs LAR

• RB6: David Johnson, ARI vs CAR

• RB7: Alvin Kamara, NO @ SEA

• RB8: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs HOU

• RB9: Aaron Jones, GB vs DEN

• RB10: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ NE

• RB11: Marlon Mack, IND vs ATL

• RB12: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs TEN

• RB13: Chris Carson, SEA vs NO

• RB14: Derrick Henry, TEN @ JAC

• RB15: Todd Gurley, LAR @ CLE

• RB16: James Conner, PIT @ SF

• RB17: Mark Ingram, BAL @ KC

• RB18: Sony Michel, NE vs NYJ

• RB19: Kerryon Johnson, DET @ PHI

• RB20: Matt Breida, SF vs PIT

• RB21: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ MIN

• RB22: David Montgomery, CHI @ WAS

• RB23: Joe Mixon, CIN @ BUF

• RB24: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ IND

• RB25: James White, NE vs NYJ

• RB26: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ GB

• RB27: Miles Sanders, PHI vs DET

• RB28: Damien Williams, KC vs BAL

• RB29: LeSean McCoy, KC vs BAL

• RB30: Raheem Mostert, SF vs PIT

• RB31: Royce Freeman, DEN @ GB

• RB32: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ LAC

• RB33: Duke Johnson, HOU @ LAC

• RB34: Devin Singletary, BUF vs CIN

• RB35: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ WAS

• RB36: Peyton Barber, TB vs NYG

• RB37: Frank Gore, BUF vs CIN

• RB38: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs NO

• RB39: Chris Thompson, WAS vs CHI

• RB40: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs CHI

• RB41: Kenyan Drake, MIA @ DAL

• RB42: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ CLE

• RB43: Rex Burkhead, NE vs NYJ

• RB44: Latavius Murray, NO @ SEA

• RB45: Justin Jackson, LAC vs HOU

• RB46: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ SF

• RB47: Ronald Jones II, TB vs NYG

• RB48: Jordan Howard, PHI vs DET

• RB49: Giovani Bernard, CIN @ BUF

• RB50: Tony Pollard, DAL vs MIA

• RB51: Ito Smith, ATL @ IND

• RB52: Jamaal Williams, GB vs DEN

• RB53: Dion Lewis, TEN @ JAC

• RB54: Alexander Mattison, MIN vs OAK

• RB55: Justice Hill, BAL @ KC

• RB56: Ty Johnson, DET @ PHI

• RB57: Darren Sproles, PHI vs DET

• RB58: Jalen Richard, OAK @ MIN

• RB59: Mike Davis, CHI @ WAS

• RB60: Nyheim Hines, IND vs ATL

• RB61: Kalen Ballage, MIA @ DAL

• RB62: Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs NYG

• RB63: Darwin Thompson, KC vs BAL

• RB64: Gus Edwards, BAL @ KC

• RB65: Ty Montgomery, NYJ @ NE

Week 3 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):

• RB1: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs MIA

• RB2: Dalvin Cook, MIN vs OAK

• RB3: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ ARI

• RB4: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ TB

• RB5: Nick Chubb, CLE vs LAR

• RB6: David Johnson, ARI vs CAR

• RB7: Austin Ekeler, LAC vs HOU

• RB8: Alvin Kamara, NO @ SEA

• RB9: Aaron Jones, GB vs DEN

• RB10: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ NE

• RB11: Derrick Henry, TEN @ JAC

• RB12: Marlon Mack, IND vs ATL

• RB13: Chris Carson, SEA vs NO

• RB14: Leonard Fournette, JAC vs TEN

• RB15: James Conner, PIT @ SF

• RB16: Sony Michel, NE vs NYJ

• RB17: Todd Gurley, LAR @ CLE

• RB18: Mark Ingram, BAL @ KC

• RB19: Matt Breida, SF vs PIT

• RB20: Kerryon Johnson, DET @ PHI

• RB21: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ MIN

• RB22: David Montgomery, CHI @ WAS

• RB23: Joe Mixon, CIN @ BUF

• RB24: Devonta Freeman, ATL @ IND

• RB25: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ GB

• RB26: Miles Sanders, PHI vs DET

• RB27: Damien Williams, KC vs BAL

• RB28: LeSean McCoy, KC vs BAL

• RB29: Raheem Mostert, SF vs PIT

• RB30: Royce Freeman, DEN @ GB

• RB31: James White, NE vs NYJ

• RB32: Carlos Hyde, HOU @ LAC

• RB33: Devin Singletary, BUF vs CIN

• RB34: Duke Johnson, HOU @ LAC

• RB35: Peyton Barber, TB vs NYG

• RB36: Frank Gore, BUF vs CIN

• RB37: Rashaad Penny, SEA vs NO

• RB38: Tarik Cohen, CHI @ WAS

• RB39: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs CHI

• RB40: Latavius Murray, NO @ SEA

• RB41: Malcolm Brown, LAR @ CLE

• RB42: Kenyan Drake, MIA @ DAL

• RB43: Justin Jackson, LAC vs HOU

• RB44: Rex Burkhead, NE vs NYJ

• RB45: Jordan Howard, PHI vs DET

• RB46: Ronald Jones II, TB vs NYG

• RB47: Chris Thompson, WAS vs CHI

• RB48: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ SF

• RB49: Tony Pollard, DAL vs MIA

• RB50: Ito Smith, ATL @ IND

• RB51: Jamaal Williams, GB vs DEN

• RB52: Giovani Bernard, CIN @ BUF

• RB53: Alexander Mattison, MIN vs OAK

• RB54: Justice Hill, BAL @ KC

• RB55: Ty Johnson, DET @ PHI

• RB56: Dion Lewis, TEN @ JAC

• RB57: Mike Davis, CHI @ WAS

• RB58: Gus Edwards, BAL @ KC

• RB59: Kalen Ballage, MIA @ DAL

• RB60: Darren Sproles, PHI vs DET

• RB61: Jalen Richard, OAK @ MIN

• RB62: Jeff Wilson, SF vs PIT

• RB63: Jordan Wilkins, IND vs ATL

• RB64: Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs NYG

• RB65: Darwin Thompson, KC vs BAL

