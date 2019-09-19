Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

WR Start of the Week: Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos (at GB)

Along with Oakland’s Tyrell Williams, I listed Denver’s Emmanuel Sanders as one of two undervalued players in my AFC West Fantasy Football Preview. As I noted in that column, Sanders performed as the WR19 before his Achilles injury with 71/868/4 through Week 13.

From his offseason recovery and rehab to where he’s at now physically, it’s a remarkable recovery from an injury that historically is extremely difficult to overcome.

Through two weeks, however, Sanders has 16 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets. In half-PPR scoring, only three receivers—John Ross, Sammy Watkins and Marquise Brown (just as we had all expected)—have scored more fantasy points than Sanders.

His Week 3 matchup isn’t great, but Sanders should lead the team in targets and the receiving corps in fantasy production. He’s a solid WR2 this week and going forward.

WR Sit of the Week: Josh Gordon, New England Patriots (vs. NYJ)

Over the past two weeks, I’ve listed a receiver on the other side of the field here. Interestingly enough, New York’s Robby Anderson played well with third-stringer Luke Falk. Even so, he could have been listed as a “sit” for a third straight week given the state of New York’s offense and a difficult matchup against Stephon Gilmore.

For Gordon, however, there is no denying his physical gifts and it would never be a big surprise if he were to go off for 5/150/2 in any game.

One game into the Antonio Brown tenure in New England, however, Gordon figures to be third in line for targets behind Julian Edelman and Brown.

Given the Patriots are favored by more than three touchdowns, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the Patriots' offense could very well take the air out of the ball in the second half. Heading into Week 3, Gordon is more of a WR3/flex option than a must-start top-24 option.

Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

• WR1: Julio Jones, ATL @ IND

• WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ LAC

• WR3: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs LAR

• WR4: Davante Adams, GB vs DEN

• WR5: Keenan Allen, LAC vs HOU

• WR6: Amari Cooper, DAL vs MIA

• WR7: Mike Evans, TB vs NYG

• WR8: Chris Godwin, TB vs NYG

• WR9: Michael Thomas, NO @ SEA

• WR10: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ SF

• WR11: Antonio Brown, NE vs NYJ

• WR12: Sammy Watkins, KC vs BAL

• WR13: Adam Thielen, MIN vs OAK

• WR14: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs ATL

• WR15: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ CLE

• WR16: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs OAK

• WR17: Kenny Golladay, DET @ PHI

• WR18: Robert Woods, LAR @ CLE

• WR19: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs NO

• WR20: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ CLE

• WR21: Calvin Ridley, ATL @ IND

• WR22: Julian Edelman, NE vs NYJ

• WR23: Allen Robinson, CHI @ WAS

• WR24: Emmanuel Sanders, DEN @ GB

• WR25: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs CAR

• WR26: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ BUF

• WR27: John Brown, BUF vs CIN

• WR28: D.J. Moore, CAR @ ARI

• WR29: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ ARI

• WR30: Christian Kirk, ARI vs CAR

• WR31: Josh Gordon, NE vs NYJ

• WR32: Marquise Brown, BAL @ KC

• WR33: Mike Williams, LAC vs HOU

• WR34: Will Fuller, HOU @ LAC

• WR35: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ MIN

• WR36: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ TB

• WR37: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs LAR

• WR38: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs NO

• WR39: Marvin Jones, DET @ PHI

• WR40: John Ross, CIN @ BUF

• WR41: Mecole Hardman, KC vs BAL

• WR42: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs CHI

• WR43: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs DEN

• WR44: Demarcus Robinson, KC vs BAL

• WR45: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs DET

• WR46: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs TEN

• WR47: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ GB

• WR48: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ NE

• WR49: D.J. Chark, JAC vs TEN

• WR50: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, PHI vs DET

• WR51: Deebo Samuel, SF vs PIT

• WR52: Corey Davis, TEN @ JAC

• WR53: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ NE

• WR54: Randall Cobb, DAL vs MIA

• WR55: James Washington, PIT @ SF

• WR56: Marquise Goodwin, SF vs PIT

• WR57: Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ IND

• WR58: Chris Conley, JAC vs TEN

• WR59: Geronimo Allison, GB vs DEN

• WR60: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs DET

• WR61: A.J. Brown, TEN @ JAC

• WR62: Danny Amendola, DET @ PHI

• WR63: Keke Coutee, HOU @ LAC

• WR64: Trey Quinn, WAS vs CHI

• WR65: Kenny Stills, HOU @ LAC

• WR66: Anthony Miller, CHI @ WAS

• WR67: KeeSean Johnson, ARI vs CAR

• WR68: Willie Snead, BAL @ KC

• WR69: Cole Beasley, BUF vs CIN

• WR70: Ted Ginn, NO @ SEA

• WR71: Preston Williams, MIA @ DAL

• WR72: Devante Parker, MIA @ DAL

• WR73: Devin Smith, DAL vs MIA

• WR74: Rashard Higgins, CLE vs LAR

• WR75: Miles Boykin, BAL @ KC

Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

• WR1: Julio Jones, ATL @ IND

• WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ LAC

• WR3: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs LAR

• WR4: Davante Adams, GB vs DEN

• WR5: Amari Cooper, DAL vs MIA

• WR6: Keenan Allen, LAC vs HOU

• WR7: Mike Evans, TB vs NYG

• WR8: Michael Thomas, NO @ SEA

• WR9: Chris Godwin, TB vs NYG

• WR10: JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ SF

• WR11: Sammy Watkins, KC vs BAL

• WR12: Antonio Brown, NE vs NYJ

• WR13: T.Y. Hilton, IND vs ATL

• WR14: Cooper Kupp, LAR @ CLE

• WR15: Adam Thielen, MIN vs OAK

• WR16: Tyler Lockett, SEA vs NO

• WR17: Kenny Golladay, DET @ PHI

• WR18: Stefon Diggs, MIN vs OAK

• WR19: Robert Woods, LAR @ CLE

• WR20: Brandin Cooks, LAR @ CLE

• WR21: Calvin Ridley, ATL @ IND

• WR22: Julian Edelman, NE vs NYJ

• WR23: Allen Robinson, CHI @ WAS

• WR24: Emmanuel Sanders, DEN @ GB

• WR25: John Brown, BUF vs CIN

• WR26: D.J. Moore, CAR @ ARI

• WR27: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ ARI

• WR28: Tyler Boyd, CIN @ BUF

• WR29: Josh Gordon, NE vs NYJ

• WR30: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs CAR

• WR31: Mike Williams, LAC vs HOU

• WR32: Christian Kirk, ARI vs CAR

• WR33: Marquise Brown, BAL @ KC

• WR34: Will Fuller, HOU @ LAC

• WR35: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ MIN

• WR36: Marvin Jones, DET @ PHI

• WR37: D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs NO

• WR38: Sterling Shepard, NYG @ TB

• WR39: Mecole Hardman, KC vs BAL

• WR40: John Ross, CIN @ BUF

• WR41: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs LAR

• WR42: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs CHI

• WR43: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs DEN

• WR44: Demarcus Robinson, KC vs BAL

• WR45: Robby Anderson, NYJ @ NE

• WR46: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ GB

• WR47: Dede Westbrook, JAC vs TEN

• WR48: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs DET

• WR49: D.J. Chark, JAC vs TEN

• WR50: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, PHI vs DET

• WR51: Corey Davis, TEN @ JAC

• WR52: Deebo Samuel, SF vs PIT

• WR53: Marquise Goodwin, SF vs PIT

• WR54: James Washington, PIT @ SF

• WR55: Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ NE

• WR56: Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ IND

• WR57: Randall Cobb, DAL vs MIA

• WR58: Chris Conley, JAC vs TEN

• WR59: Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs DET

• WR60: Geronimo Allison, GB vs DEN

• WR61: A.J. Brown, TEN @ JAC

• WR62: Kenny Stills, HOU @ LAC

• WR63: Anthony Miller, CHI @ WAS

• WR64: Ted Ginn, NO @ SEA

• WR65: Keke Coutee, HOU @ LAC

• WR66: KeeSean Johnson, ARI vs CAR

• WR67: Trey Quinn, WAS vs CHI

• WR68: Danny Amendola, DET @ PHI

• WR69: Cole Beasley, BUF vs CIN

• WR70: Preston Williams, MIA @ DAL

• WR71: Willie Snead, BAL @ KC

• WR72: Devin Smith, DAL vs MIA

• WR73: Rashard Higgins, CLE vs LAR

• WR74: Devante Parker, MIA @ DAL

• WR75: Miles Boykin, BAL @ KC

