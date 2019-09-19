Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex and kicker.

Week 3 fantasy football team defense rankings:

• DST1: Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs MIA

• DST2: New England Patriots, NE vs NYJ

• DST3: Chicago Bears, CHI @ WAS

• DST4: Minnesota Vikings, MIN vs OAK

• DST5: Buffalo Bills, BUF vs CIN

• DST6: Green Bay Packers, GB vs DEN

• DST7: San Francisco 49ers, SF vs PIT

• DST8: Tennessee Titans, TEN @ JAC

• DST9: Los Angeles Rams, LAR @ CLE

• DST10: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC vs TEN

• DST11: Seattle Seahawks, SEA vs NO

• DST12: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI vs DET

• DST13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB vs NYG

• DST14: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC vs HOU

• DST15: Cleveland Browns, CLE vs LAR

• DST16: Houston Texans, HOU @ LAC

• DST17: Carolina Panthers, CAR @ ARI

• DST18: New Orleans Saints, NO @ SEA

• DST19: Detroit Lions, DET @ PHI

• DST20: Washington Redskins, WAS vs CHI

• DST21: Denver Broncos, DEN @ GB

• DST22: Baltimore Ravens, BAL @ KC

• DST23: Arizona Cardinals, ARI vs CAR

• DST24: Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs BAL

• DST25: Atlanta Falcons, ATL @ IND

