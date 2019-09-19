There are a thousand fantasy sites out there. So how do you cut through all the noise?

FullTime Fantasy, which powers SI Fantasy, is a site built by winners, for winners. We’ve rounded up the top high-stakes players in the world and brought our rolodex of winners to you.

WHY JOIN?

Here are some of the premium tools available to members who buy a subscription:

In-Season Weekly Player Rankings

These can be customized for your specific league scoring and lineup requirements. Your opponents are probably just following generic rankings without taking your league settings into account. You won’t make that mistake. These rankings are personalized just for you.

FantasySP Who Do I Start Tool

The biggest question on everyone’s mind every week is who they should start or sit. That question gets tougher and tougher to answer as the season goes along. But FantasySP tells you not only who to start or sit, but why. This tool will break down all the performance analytics and information you need to help make an informed decision.

Premium Forums

Personal fantasy consultants for your specific lineup and waiver wire questions, answered on our member-only forums every day of every week. Be sure to head over to our forums, especially on hectic Sunday mornings when you need answers fast.

FantasySP Trade Analyzer

Should you make that big trade your commish just sent you, or are you about to get fleeced? Now you don’t have to worry anymore. FantasySP’s trade analyzer breaks down how any trade impacts both sides. See exactly which categories are affected, how positional rankings change, and which team improves the most. Plus, it can even generate trades for you that may be better for you. Also check out the waiver wire tool to see who all the hot additions are.

Premium Snap Counts

Snap counts are a vital piece of information for any fantasy owner. You can buy low and sell high on players whose playing time is trending upward or downward. We list every single player from the four major skill positions on every team in one spot.

Premium Red Zone Data

We all know that you need your players to score touchdowns if you want to win. While we love seeing our players break off 80-yard touchdowns, fantasy owners must also take advantage of the less exciting play action five-yard TD receptions. Fortunately, we’ve developed a tool to help you know which players are getting the most opportunities in the red zone. See which running backs, wide receivers and tight ends are being targeted by their quarterbacks the most inside the 20-yard line. With this tool, you can also see how many touchdowns your players have scored, yards per reception, percentage of targets caught and more.