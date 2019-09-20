The Browns placed tight end David Njoku on Injured Reserve on Friday, the team announced.

Njoku suffered a broken wrist in Cleveland's Week 2 win over the Jets.

The Miami product logged four catches for 37 yards in 2019. Njoku caught his lone touchdown of the season in a Week 1 loss to the Titans.

Njoku was drafted with the No. 29 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He caught 56 passes last season along with four touchdowns.

The Browns host the Rams on Sunday night. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.