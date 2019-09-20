Browns Place TE David Njoku on IR After Broken Wrist

Njoku suffered a broken wrist in the Browns' Week 2 win over the Jets. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 20, 2019

The Browns placed tight end David Njoku on Injured Reserve on Friday, the team announced

The Miami product logged four catches for 37 yards in 2019. Njoku caught his lone touchdown of the season in a Week 1 loss to the Titans. 

Njoku was drafted with the No. 29 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He caught 56 passes last season along with four touchdowns. 

The Browns host the Rams on Sunday night. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium slated for 8:20 p.m. ET. 

