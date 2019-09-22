Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal, coming off torn ACL in 2018, suffers Achilles injury vs. Colts.
Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering an Achilles injury.
Neal was injured in the second quarter on a non-contact play and drew a flag on the play for throwing down his helmet in frustration. Atlanta was assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Neal had four tackles before leaving with the injury.
The 24-year-old Neal is coming off an injury-plagued 2018 season in which he tore his ACL in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.