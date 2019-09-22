Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering an Achilles injury.

Neal was injured in the second quarter on a non-contact play and drew a flag on the play for throwing down his helmet in frustration. Atlanta was assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Neal had four tackles before leaving with the injury.

The 24-year-old Neal is coming off an injury-plagued 2018 season in which he tore his ACL in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.